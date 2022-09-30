[Photo] Big E posts an adorable picture on a farm ahead of appearance on WWE programming next week

Former WWE Champion Big E posted a picture of him spending time on a farm post his neck injury.

The Triple Crown Champion has been away from WWE television after he suffered a neck injury during the March 11th episode of SmackDown. Big E has been constantly giving updates about his injury and recovery journey. He is no longer on bed rest and has also had his neck brace removed.

It was recently announced that the former NXT Champion will be a guest on The Bump for an interview, along with former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze.

A few months ago, Tyler Breeze made a surprise return to WWE programming on Xavier Woods' YouTube channel UpUpDownDown. Post his injury, E also made a special appearance on the channel during an episode of Battle of The Brands.

The Triple Crown Champion recently tweeted a photo of himself on a farm in the state of Iowa playing with a kitten.

"Had a day at @KroulFarms," Big E tweeted.

Fans react to Big E's time in the farm

Judging from the response, fans on Twitter were beyond happy to see New Day's muscle hale and hearty.

Check out the reactions below:

People were so moved by the adorable image of a big man holding a tiny kitten.

Julia Frame-Sutton @Julzzz0824 @WWEBigE it would be hard not to! @KroulFarms Ohhh my goodness!! Did you sneak him in your pocket on the way out??it would be hard not to! @WWEBigE @KroulFarms Ohhh my goodness!! Did you sneak him in your pocket on the way out?? 😂 it would be hard not to!

Luke @TacoChamp @WWEBigE @KroulFarms Oh my god this is the best thing I’ve seen today @WWEBigE @KroulFarms Oh my god this is the best thing I’ve seen today

Sporting News' Anderson Hale was surprised to see one of the toughest stars in WWE to be spending time on a farm and asked who this new person was.

E replied by saying that he himself wasn't sure.

People were also concerned about the former WWE Champion's mental and physical health and also mentioned that progress will be one step at a time.

Pharm D @JBlueHarrison @WWEBigE @KroulFarms @WWEBigE You are all over the place brother. Hope you are feeling better from the injury. How is your mental health and what have you done differently with this injury to insure you are in a good place over past major injuries? I’m sure many others could benefit from this info. @WWEBigE @KroulFarms @WWEBigE You are all over the place brother. Hope you are feeling better from the injury. How is your mental health and what have you done differently with this injury to insure you are in a good place over past major injuries? I’m sure many others could benefit from this info.

As mentioned earlier, the former WWE Champion will be on the upcoming episode of The Bump next Wednesday. E could give the fans an update on his potential return to in-ring action.

What is your favorite moment of The Triple Crown Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

