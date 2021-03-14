"He could always do incredible things" - Current champion praises Apollo Crews' new direction in WWE

Big E has heaped praise on Apollo Crews and the direction his character has taken on SmackDown.

In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, the current Intercontinental Champion had nothing but positive words for Crews, whose character has taken a dramatic turn in recent weeks.

Despite being embroiled in a heated rivalry, the New Day member commended Apollo Crews for "taking that opportunity" to try something new, as opposed to continuing on the same path creatively:

"I think Apollo has stepped up, man. I’ll give him that. He’s one of those guys who I think, too often, you see is extremely talented and never gets that opportunity. It’s a ‘what could have been.’ My hope for him is that no one has to ask those questions anymore. That there’s no ‘what could have been’ with Apollo. That we get to see him hit that ceiling."

"Even though things have gotten heated between us, I will commend him for stepping up. I will commend him for taking that opportunity and to not just do the same old thing. I think he’s in that midst of finding his footing as a character. He was a guy who always had a great look. He could always do incredible things… Much like Cesaro, I love that combination of strength and speed. That to me? You’ve got your perfect wrestler all in one with a guy like Cesaro… There’s so much of that in Apollo, a guy who can blend these styles so well. For him, it was just a case of finding that opportunity character-wise and entertainment-wise and promo-wise to really find a lane. Right now he’s carving that path."

Big E says he wants the "best feuds" in facing opponents like Apollo Crews

During the discussion about Apollo Crews, Big E went on to describe exactly what he is looking for in an opponent, saying "Iron sharpens iron":

"Because, for me, iron sharpens iron. I think there’s some talent, some wrestlers who want to make sure the limelight is always on them. But when you have the best feuds, when you have the best opponents, it just makes you better and that’s what I want. I don’t want to be able to easily roll through everyone handed to me. I want to fight the best. I want to be in the ring with the best… I want feuds that people are excited to see."

Big E is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews at WWE Fastlane.