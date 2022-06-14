Big E gives a positive update on his broken neck

Big E recently took to social media to share a positive update about her neck injury.

The former WWE Champion injured his neck on the March 11th edition of SmackDown after a botched Belly to Belly suplex by Ridge Holland. The move saw E landing directly on his head. He was stretchered out of the arena and took a break from in-ring competition afterwards.

Despite announcing on Twitter in May that his injury wasn't healing properly, things seem to have turned in a positive direction in recent days. Earlier today, he posted an Instagram video of his neck brace being thrown in a trash can - a sign that the former champion is getting closer to his return.

You can check it out below:

When was Big E's last public appearance?

It has been 94 days since fans last saw the former WWE Champion on WWE television.

As of June 8th, he was still wearing a neck brace but was able to attend an NHL playoff game with fellow WWE superstar Titus O'Neil. He was sporting a custom Tampa Bay Lightning jersey with his name on it but was still wearing a neck brace.

E won last year's Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in on Bobby Lashley last September on RAW. He later dropped the title to Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1.

After losing the WWE Championship, he faded out of the title scene and went back to battling alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in New Day.

Only time will tell when the 36-year-old can step back into the squared circle, but it is a very encouraging sign that his neck brace is no longer needed.

