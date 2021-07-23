Big E provides update on The New Day's WWE future

WWE Money in the Bank winner Big E believes he still has more to achieve with fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The New Day recently came in first place on a list of the 50 greatest tag teams in WWE history. The three men have won the RAW Tag Team Championship four times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship seven times since forming in 2014.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Big E gave credit to Kingston and Woods following his recent Money in the Bank victory. He also made it clear that he does not plan to perform as a singles competitor forever.

“Even though I’m on my own, I’m on my own show, I don’t get here without The New Day, without Kofe and Woods,” Big E said. “The love we still have for each other, the support we still have for each other, it hasn’t wavered at all. In my mind, everything that I do still adds to our legacy as a trio, and that’s important to me. As honored and humbled as I am being voted the greatest tag team of all time, we still have more work to do. We still want to add to that résumé.”

Big E won an eight-man ladder match at Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The 35-year-old now has the right to challenge for either the WWE Championship or Universal Championship at a time of his choosing.

Big E wants to make Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods proud

Big E has never challenged for a WWE World Championship

In 2019, Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 with Big E and Xavier Woods by his side.

Big E believes The New Day’s success as singles competitors further adds to the trio’s legacy as a group.

“There has never been for a moment where we felt like we made it,” Big E added. “I just have so much love for those guys. Often times, not that I don’t wanna do it for me, but there’s a part of me that’s even more fulfilled by making them proud and just adding to what we’ve all done as a trio.”

Big E added that he is excited about his future after winning the Money in the Bank contract. However, he believes the hard work will begin when he cashes in his contract for the WWE Championship or Universal Championship.

