WWE's 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Full list revealed - Edge & Christian #4, current tag team #1

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) have been named WWE’s greatest-ever tag team in a new WWE Network series.

A new episode of The 50 Greatest Tag Teams has aired every week for the last month. The series, which follows WWE's list of the 50 Greatest Women Superstars, does not include female tag teams.

The Street Profits (#33), The Miz & John Morrison (#29), and The Usos (#7) are among the current tag teams in the top 50. The final episode revealed that another modern-day team, The New Day, were selected in the number one spot.

The full list of the 50 greatest WWE tag teams can be found below:

50. The Bushwhackers

49. Too Cool

48. The Quebecers

47. The Smoking Gunns

46. Strike Force

45. The Headshrinkers

44. Kane & X-Pac

43. Evolution

42. MNM

41. The Nasty Boys

40. Rated-RKO

39. Paul London & Brian Kendrick

38. #DIY

37. The World's Greatest Tag Team

36. Money Inc.

35. Jeri-Show

34. Natural Disasters

33. The Street Profits

32. The Brisco Brothers

31. Harper & Rowan

30. Owen Hart & The British Bulldog

29. Miz & Morrison

28. The Bar

27. Team Hell No

26. Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik

25. Los Guerreros

24. The APA

23. The Blackjacks

22. The Shield

21. D-Generation X

20. The Undisputed ERA

19. The Soul Patrol

18. Mr. Fuji & Toru Tanaka

17. The Steiner Brothers

16. The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection

15. The Wild Samoans

14. The Rockers

13. The Mega Powers

12. The Valiant Brothers

11. Demolition

10. The British Bulldogs

9. The Brothers of Destruction

8. The New Age Outlaws

7. The Usos

6. The Legion of Doom

5. The Dudley Boyz

4. Edge & Christian

3. The Hart Foundation

2. The Hardy Boyz

1. The New Day

The New Day’s WWE accomplishments

The New Day in 2019

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods have won the WWE Tag Team Championship 11 times since The New Day formed in 2014.

During that time, they have won the RAW Tag Team Championship on four occasions and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship seven times. The trio’s most notable feuds in recent years have come against teams including The Bar, Harper & Rowan, The Shield, and The Usos.

Kofi Kingston’s biggest career moment happened during his time as a member of The New Day. With Big E and Xavier Woods by his side, Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 to win the WWE Championship.

