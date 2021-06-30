WWE's 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Full list revealed - Edge & Christian #4, current tag team #1

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) have been named WWE’s greatest-ever tag team in a new WWE Network series.
A new episode of The 50 Greatest Tag Teams has aired every week for the last month. The series, which follows WWE's list of the 50 Greatest Women Superstars, does not include female tag teams.
The Street Profits (#33), The Miz & John Morrison (#29), and The Usos (#7) are among the current tag teams in the top 50. The final episode revealed that another modern-day team, The New Day, were selected in the number one spot.
The full list of the 50 greatest WWE tag teams can be found below:
- 50. The Bushwhackers
- 49. Too Cool
- 48. The Quebecers
- 47. The Smoking Gunns
- 46. Strike Force
- 45. The Headshrinkers
- 44. Kane & X-Pac
- 43. Evolution
- 42. MNM
- 41. The Nasty Boys
- 40. Rated-RKO
- 39. Paul London & Brian Kendrick
- 38. #DIY
- 37. The World's Greatest Tag Team
- 36. Money Inc.
- 35. Jeri-Show
- 34. Natural Disasters
- 33. The Street Profits
- 32. The Brisco Brothers
- 31. Harper & Rowan
- 30. Owen Hart & The British Bulldog
- 29. Miz & Morrison
- 28. The Bar
- 27. Team Hell No
- 26. Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik
- 25. Los Guerreros
- 24. The APA
- 23. The Blackjacks
- 22. The Shield
- 21. D-Generation X
- 20. The Undisputed ERA
- 19. The Soul Patrol
- 18. Mr. Fuji & Toru Tanaka
- 17. The Steiner Brothers
- 16. The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection
- 15. The Wild Samoans
- 14. The Rockers
- 13. The Mega Powers
- 12. The Valiant Brothers
- 11. Demolition
- 10. The British Bulldogs
- 9. The Brothers of Destruction
- 8. The New Age Outlaws
- 7. The Usos
- 6. The Legion of Doom
- 5. The Dudley Boyz
- 4. Edge & Christian
- 3. The Hart Foundation
- 2. The Hardy Boyz
- 1. The New Day
The New Day’s WWE accomplishments
Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods have won the WWE Tag Team Championship 11 times since The New Day formed in 2014.
During that time, they have won the RAW Tag Team Championship on four occasions and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship seven times. The trio’s most notable feuds in recent years have come against teams including The Bar, Harper & Rowan, The Shield, and The Usos.
Kofi Kingston’s biggest career moment happened during his time as a member of The New Day. With Big E and Xavier Woods by his side, Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 to win the WWE Championship.
