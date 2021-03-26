WWE's 50 Greatest Women Superstars: Full list revealed - Charlotte Flair #2, Becky Lynch #3

Trish Stratus has been named the greatest female WWE Superstar of the modern era in a new WWE Network series.
A new episode of The 50 Greatest Women Superstars has aired every day throughout this week on the WWE Network and Peacock Premium streaming services.
The first four episodes counted down 45 of the top 50 greatest female performers in modern-day WWE. In the latest episode, it was revealed that Stratus has been chosen in the number one spot.
The full list of the top 50 female WWE Superstars can be found below:
- 50. Toni Storm
- 49. Kaitlyn
- 48. Kay Lee Ray
- 47. Sonya Deville
- 46. Shotzi Blackheart
- 45. Kelly Kelly
- 44. Candice LeRae
- 43. Nikki Cross
- 42. Layla
- 41. Ember Moon
- 40. Eve Torres
- 39. Lacey Evans
- 38. Jazz
- 37. Maryse
- 36. Nia Jax
- 35. Bianca Belair
- 34. Carmella
- 33. Gail Kim
- 32. Jacqueline
- 31. Kairi Sane
- 30. Naomi
- 29. Bull Nakano
- 28. Ivory
- 27. Melina
- 26. The Bella Twins
- 25. Io Shirai
- 24. Luna Vachon
- 23. Stephanie McMahon
- 22. Michelle McCool
- 21. Rhea Ripley
- 20. Natalya
- 19. AJ Lee
- 18. Shayna Baszler
- 17. Paige
- 16. Sable
- 15. Molly Holly
- 14. Victoria
- 13. Alexa Bliss
- 12. Mickie James
- 11. Beth Phoenix
- 10. Bayley
- 9. Ronda Rousey
- 8. Lita
- 7. Alundra Blayze
- 6. Sasha Banks
- 5. Asuka
- 4. Chyna
- 3. Becky Lynch
- 2. Charlotte Flair
- 1. Trish Stratus
Trish Stratus' WWE accomplishments
Trish Stratus won the WWE Women's Championship on seven occasions throughout her legendary WWE career.
The Canadian originally performed in WWE from 2000 to 2006. She went on to make sporadic in-ring appearances until 2011 before returning in 2018 as a surprise entrant in the first women's Royal Rumble match.
The final match of Stratus' career took place in her hometown of Toronto at WWE SummerSlam 2019. She lost against Charlotte Flair in a match that was widely considered to be one of the best on the show.