WWE's 50 Greatest Women Superstars: Full list revealed - Charlotte Flair #2, Becky Lynch #3

Trish Stratus has been named the greatest female WWE Superstar of the modern era in a new WWE Network series.

A new episode of The 50 Greatest Women Superstars has aired every day throughout this week on the WWE Network and Peacock Premium streaming services.

The first four episodes counted down 45 of the top 50 greatest female performers in modern-day WWE. In the latest episode, it was revealed that Stratus has been chosen in the number one spot.

The full list of the top 50 female WWE Superstars can be found below:

50. Toni Storm

49. Kaitlyn

48. Kay Lee Ray

47. Sonya Deville

46. Shotzi Blackheart

45. Kelly Kelly

44. Candice LeRae

43. Nikki Cross

42. Layla

41. Ember Moon

40. Eve Torres

39. Lacey Evans

38. Jazz

37. Maryse

36. Nia Jax

35. Bianca Belair

34. Carmella

33. Gail Kim

32. Jacqueline

31. Kairi Sane

30. Naomi

29. Bull Nakano

28. Ivory

27. Melina

26. The Bella Twins

25. Io Shirai

24. Luna Vachon

23. Stephanie McMahon

22. Michelle McCool

21. Rhea Ripley

20. Natalya

19. AJ Lee

18. Shayna Baszler

17. Paige

16. Sable

15. Molly Holly

14. Victoria

13. Alexa Bliss

12. Mickie James

11. Beth Phoenix

10. Bayley

9. Ronda Rousey

8. Lita

7. Alundra Blayze

6. Sasha Banks

5. Asuka

4. Chyna

3. Becky Lynch

2. Charlotte Flair

1. Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus' WWE accomplishments

Trish Stratus became a WWE Hall of Famer in 2013

Trish Stratus won the WWE Women's Championship on seven occasions throughout her legendary WWE career.

The Canadian originally performed in WWE from 2000 to 2006. She went on to make sporadic in-ring appearances until 2011 before returning in 2018 as a surprise entrant in the first women's Royal Rumble match.

The final match of Stratus' career took place in her hometown of Toronto at WWE SummerSlam 2019. She lost against Charlotte Flair in a match that was widely considered to be one of the best on the show.