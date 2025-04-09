Big E has addressed a recent attempt at erasing him from a crucial piece of WWE history that's among the greatest moments in wrestling. The former New Day member spoke about a recent picture posted by Kofi Kingston, where the latter removed The Power of Positivity from the KofiMania moment at WrestleMania 35.

Kofi Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson to win his first and only WWE Championship at the 2019 edition of The Show of Shows. Following the victory, Kingston shared an emotional moment with Big E and Xavier Woods. However, now that The New Day no longer associates with the 39-year-old, Kingston removed him from a recent picture he posted from WrestleMania 35 on his social media.

On the most recent RAW Recap episode, Big E addressed him being removed from WWE history by his former stablemate. The former IC Champion was clearly disappointed that Kingston removed him and mentioned that there was no New Day without him. He also added that the stable had lost all momentum after his exit.

"Look, I know it's been their duty to try to erase me from their history and that again, is their God given right to do as they choose. But people know I was there. There is no New Day without me. Honestly, if we look at the trajectory of the New Day since I've been gone. Let's count the number of titles, it's been a little lacking. Let's count the number of main events, also been a little lacking. Let's look at what has happened since my departure. It has not been, we talk about all the titles won, greatest tag team of all time, all these things, all these accolades." (H/T - Fightful)

Big E on his WWE in-ring future

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda last month, Big E confirmed that even though he hadn't wrestled since May 2022 after sustaining a neck injury, he was no longer in any pain.

The former WWE Champion added that while he wouldn't rule out an in-ring return, his primary goal was to remain healthy as he was just 39 years old.

"I have no headaches, no atrophy, I didn't have surgery. More than anything, I am so grateful to god, to karma, the universe. The creator, whatever magic it is that puts us on earth. I'm happy to have a healthy and normal life. The door is not officially closed on anything. I'm 39 years old right now. I also came into wrestling with a myriad of injuries. So now I'm thinking more about whether I want to have a healthy life. 50 is not that far off for me. It's 11 years down the road."

Even though fans would love to see him back in the ring, there's no doubt most would agree that his well-being is more important than anything else.

