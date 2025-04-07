Major WWE stable attempts to erase member ahead of RAW

WWE is gearing up for one of the red brand's final stops on The Road to WrestleMania 41. With titles on the line and WrestleMania spots up for grabs, Adam Pearce has his hands full with drama ahead of tonight's RAW. Now, one faction has riled up the WWE Universe with their latest sign of blatant disrespect.

The New Day is one of the most popular factions in WWE history. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston continued on after Big E's serious injury three years ago. However, Kofi and Xavier ruined The New Day's 10th-anniversary celebration in December by disrespecting Big E and booting him in a shocking heel turn. The duo have re-packaged themselves as two of World Wrestling Entertainment's most heinous heels and will challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship on tonight's RAW.

Mr. Steal Ya Girl and Mr. 24/7 continued their public displays of Big E disrespect today by attempting to erase The Powerhouse of Positivity from The New Day's history. Kofi earlier blurred Big E from a photo to mark six years since his WWE Championship win over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. The mockery continued when Woods shared the post and incorrectly recalled being Kofi's only present supporter after the upset win. Woods then promised to make history again tonight.

"Being the only one there supporting @TrueKofi in this moment was amazing. Tonight we make history again #ThankGodForTheNewDay," Xavier Woods wrote.

The New Day will become 13-time champions if they can beat Erik and Ivar on RAW tonight. Kofi and Xavier last won gold in December 2022 when they held the NXT Tag Team Championship for 56 days.

The New Day arrives for WWE RAW

The New Day will attempt to become the new World Tag Team Champions by defeating The War Raiders on tonight's RAW. World Wrestling Entertainment shared the following video of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods arriving at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The War Raiders beat The New Day at two non-televised live events on the recent European tour. Their last televised match was won by Erik and Ivar on RAW from Saudi Arabia last November.

