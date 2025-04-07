Kofi Kingston sends message ahead of major title match on WWE RAW

Kofi Kingston sent a message ahead of a major title match tonight on WWE RAW. On tonight's show, the veteran will be teaming up with Xavier Woods to challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship.

Kingston took to social media to note that he became WWE Champion six years ago today by defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. He stated that The New Day once again has a chance to capture gold tonight and could solidify their spot as the greatest tag team of all time.

"On April 7, 2019, we did something incredibly special. We made history by beating the odds and achieving what many believed to be the impossible. Tonight, 6 years later to the day, we have once again earned the opportunity to add Championship Gold to our legacy, thus further solidifying ourselves as the greatest team in the history of this business. Into the fire we go…#ThankGodForTheNewDay," he wrote.

The War Raiders defeated The Judgment Day in December 2024 to capture the World Tag Team Championship. The duo hasn't defended their title since their victory over American Made on the March 3 episode of WWE RAW.

Former WWE writer takes shot at The New Day and popular faction

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized The New Day and The Judgment Day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo discussed both factions stopping their promos to let the crowd chant. He compared it to a comedian, allowing a person to heckle him without saying anything back.

"Bro, you know what that's like? Seriously? It's like a stand-up comedian, and somebody starts heckling him, and the comedian allowing the person to heckle him and standing there and not saying anything. That's what it's the equivalent of. Yep, absolutely the exact equivalent of that." [From 12:25 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Big E used to be a member of The New Day, but the faction betrayed him last year. The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck in 2022 and still has not returned to the ring. He offered to become the faction's manager but was turned down.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have become major heels since turning their backs on Big E. It will be interesting to see if The New Day can capture the World Tag Team Championship tonight on RAW.

