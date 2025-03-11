Vince Russo takes a massive shot at The Judgment Day and New Day following WWE RAW (Exclusive)

The Judgment Day and The New Day worked the latest WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden. Dominik Mysterio helped Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in attacking Bayley. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods faced off against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in tag team action.

Ad

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo took a massive jab at The Judgment Day and The New Day, claiming they couldn't handle all the heckling from the live crowd on WWE RAW while comparing them to a stand-up comedian.

"Bro, you know what that's like? Seriously? It's like a stand-up comedian, and somebody starts heckling him, and the comedian allowing the person to heckle him and standing there and not saying anything. That's what it's the equivalent of. Yep, absolutely the exact equivalent of that." [From 12:25 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Earlier in the podcast, Russo said creative wasted a major opportunity with WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"When I started watching the WWWF once a month, every Monday night was a live show from Madison Square Garden. Once a month on a Monday night, (the card was) stacked, stacked. Every match, every month, was a main event stacked," he said. "So when I'm watching this, that's what I'm thinking of. And that's what I'm remembering. Those first shows that drew me to freaking wrestling at the Garden with Howard Finkel in the middle of the ring. And the microphone would drop down and right before the main event, Finkel would give you next month's card at the Garden, top to bottom, star-studded shows. And then we get this. We get this at Madison Square Garden." [From 08:53 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Fans can check out Sportskeeda's full coverage of the latest episode of WWE RAW here.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback