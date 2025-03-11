WWE wasted a huge opportunity for RAW this week, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE had a sold-out RAW this week at Madison Square Garden. The show featured superstars like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Roman Reigns.

Ad

During a recent edition of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said WWE wasted a huge opportunity with their latest Monday Night show from Madison Square Garden.

"This is Madison Square Garden. This is the Mecca. You guys have to understand something. Before many of you were even born, when I started watching the WWWF once a month, every Monday night was a live show from Madison Square Garden. Once a month on a Monday night, (the card was) stacked, stacked, bro. Every match, every month, was a main event stacked."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"So when I'm watching this, that's what I'm thinking of. And that's what I'm remembering. Those first shows that drew me to freaking wrestling at the Garden with Howard Finkel in the middle of the ring. And the microphone would drop down and right before the main event, Finkel would give you next month's card at the Garden, top to bottom, star-studded shows. And then we get this. We get this at Madison Square Garden." [From 08:53 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Russo tweeted during the show that a Roman Reigns appearance wouldn't help the show. The OTC returned during the WWE RAW steel cage main event bout before laying waste to Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Fans will have to wait to see if Reigns explains his actions.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback