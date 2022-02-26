Kofi Kingston grateful for his WWE Championship victory

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston reflected on his triumphs in the company, most notably capturing the WWE title in 2019 at WrestleMania 35.

In a recent WWE exclusive alongside Bobby Lashley & Big E, Kofi spoke to Byron Saxton to celebrate and discuss Black History Month.

All three men are the only black WWE Superstars to win the WWE Championship in the modern era. During the interview, Kofi spoke about being grateful after he won the biggest prize in WWE and the surprise he felt after winning the match:

“Obviously winning the WWE Championship, for me, when the ref’s hand hit the mat for the third time, I was like ‘whoa, this is real.’ My eyes popped out of my head, legit just genuine shock. I get a lot of people on social media still talking about how it affected them, and I’m just so grateful to be at the center of all of that.” (H/T - Ringside News)

Kofi Kingston's victory in 2019 cemented him as a WWE legend.

Kofi Kingston praises his New Day brothers for his WWE title triumph

Whilst Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship victory was the biggest win of his singles career, there's no doubt that the aid from both Big E & Xavier Woods enabled Kingston to reach WWE's mountain top.

During his interview with Byron Saxton, Kofi spoke of how Big E & Woods were there for him after his near-win at Elimination Chamber 2019:

“It’s crazy. When I came to the Elimination Chamber, I remember Woods & E, they come and they're right by my sides and they’re like ‘hey man, you really showed out.’ Just giving me that love that we’ve had, that it was all of us. Like I said, without them, it doesn’t happen." (H/T - Ringside News)

Kofi Kingston came within inches of winning the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2019.

With both Big E & Kofi Kingston winning the WWE title, as well as New Day capturing the Tag Team titles on multiple occasions, where does the group rank amongst other iconic WWE trios? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

