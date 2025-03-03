  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE made mistake with Big E and The New Day, veteran says (Exclusive)

WWE made mistake with Big E and The New Day, veteran says (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Mar 03, 2025 23:34 GMT
Left to right: Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Left to right: Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel by betraying fellow New Day member Big E on the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, recently gave his thoughts on the aftermath of the unexpected storyline development.

Ad

Big E has not wrestled since breaking his neck in 2022. The former WWE Champion reunited with Kingston and Woods on RAW to celebrate The New Day's 10th anniversary as a faction. He initially wanted to return as a manager before Kingston and Woods kicked him out of the group.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that Big E should have remained on television after the segment. He also suggested that the 39-year-old should have introduced a new tag team to feud with Kingston and Woods.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I don't know why they didn't set it up this way, but if set up right they could have kept that thing going with Big E and Big E could have done the old, 'I can't wrestle, but I'm gonna bring in a team.' That would have been huge. That's such a no-brainer, bro, and would have been such an easy road to go down, but it might be too late to do that right now," Russo said. [7:50 – 8:12]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

In the video above, Russo also gave his honest opinion on Candice LeRae as a WWE wrestler.

Vince Russo on WWE's lack of plan for The New Day and others

In recent weeks, Vince Russo has been critical of WWE's booking of Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

According to Russo, the likes of Green, Valkyria, and The New Day should be involved in compelling storylines right now:

Ad
"Everything leads to there's too much programming. Bro, you need a plan. You need a plan. If we're gonna put a belt on Chelsea and we're gonna put a belt on Lyra, we have to know where we're going with them. We can't just spend two days booking the next show because all they're doing, bro, again, I've talked about this, the gerbil in the cage. They're just keeping it going, but it's not going anywhere." [9:37 – 10:07]
Ad
Ad

In the same episode, Russo explained why WWE faces a big problem with The Hardy Boyz if the TNA World Tag Team Champions return to the main roster.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी