Veteran explains problem with The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE (Exclusive)

The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) recently competed in their first WWE match as a tag team since 2019. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, believes the duo's return might not live up to expectations.

On February 25, The Hardy Boyz defeated Myles Borne and Tavion Heights on NXT after WWE struck a multi-year cross-promotional agreement with TNA. Matt and Jeff Hardy are two of the biggest names on the TNA roster. On March 11, they will return to WWE to defend the TNA World Tag Team Championship against Axiom and Nathan Frazer at NXT Roadblock.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. Discussing The Hardy Boyz's return, he questioned whether WWE has enough exciting tag teams to face the wrestling legends.

"It would be great if they kind of had a new, young team there that reminded you of The Hardyz, you know what I'm saying?" Russo said. "And then The Hardyz can get in a program with them with the purpose of getting this new, young team over. But, man, when I'm just looking at that roster and I'm looking at those teams, I don't know off the bat who you'd put them in there with. I mean, New Day or The Street Profits or The Vikings [War Raiders]?" [2:22 – 2:56]

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why he does not think Candice LeRae will ever be a star in WWE.

Vince Russo on The Hardy Boyz vs. Motor City Machine Guns

While The War Raiders currently hold the World Tag Team Championship on RAW, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are the WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown.

If The Hardy Boyz's NXT appearances lead to a main roster run, Vince Russo thinks Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin could be good opponents:

"I guess there would be a lot of people that would like to see a Hardy Boyz-Motor City Machine Guns [match]. I think there's a lot of people that would like to see that." [3:03 – 3:13]

On October 25, 2024, Motor City Machine Guns defeated Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to win the WWE Tag Team Championship in their third main roster match. They held the titles for 42 days before losing to Ciampa and Gargano.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

