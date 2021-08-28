"I’m ready, and I’ve been ready" - Big E on becoming the face of WWE

Big E recently opened up about the success of SummerSlam, working with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, becoming the face of WWE, and much more.

The Powerhouse of Positivity won the Money in the Bank contract last month, and with it, the opportunity to cash in on a champion of his choice. He's now in an enviable position as one of the biggest emerging stars in WWE.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Big E was optimistic about his role. He acknowledged that becoming the face of WWE and entertaining fans was a huge responsibility, but he was ready for it.

“It’s a tall task, but I’m ready. I’ve been beating the drum of meditation over the past year, and it’s helped so much by focusing on the present moment... So I’m not worried about this gargantuan task of being the face of the company. I’m too focused on doing my very best to be entertaining with whatever I’m given... I’m ready, and I’ve been ready,” Big E said.

Big E has been inspired by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston

The Powerhouse of Positivity also spoke about the impact of working with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in the New Day. He believes in surrounding himself with people smarter than him and that has paid rich dividends.

Big E mentioned that working with Woods and Kofi allowed him to grow. He closely watched Kofi during his WWE championship run and learned a lot in the process. Big E also complimented Xavier Woods on his work ethic and creativity, and admitted that Woods and Kofi helped him grow both inside and outside the ring.

Becoming the face of WWE could mean defeating either Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns. Do you think Big is ready? Sound off in the comments below.

