"He'll be back" - Former WWE Champion says we should aspire to be like Big E

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has heaped praise on injured superstar Big E on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump.

Drew McIntyre has been a fan favourite ever since the beginning of the Pandemic Era. Since winning the Royal Rumble and dethroning Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Champion, McIntyre has become one of the top faces in the company.

Another top face who is currently healing himself up is Big E. On WWE's the Bump, McIntyre was full of praise for the former champion and declared that everyone should aspire to be like The New Day member:

"He's such a wonderful person and such an incredible WWE superstar. All of us should aspire to be like Big E. It's awesome the neck brace is off. I saw him the night the accident happened and I've been talking to him since then, managed to give a shout-out with The New Day (...) You know you have been sitting at home, recovering from those injuries. Everyone's thinking about you, especially the WWE Universe. He'll be back." (1:03:23)

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting to see The New Day star back in action sooner rather than later as his brothers need him now more than ever.

Big E has taken off the neck brace

March 11th was an unfortunate day in wrestling for fans around the world. Ridge Holland and The New Day's powerhouse went up against each other on SmackDown, but the outcome shocked the WWE Universe to its core.

Due to a botched belly-to-bell throw, E suffered a broken neck and the match ended. The New Day member has been working on healing his injuries ever since. Fans want to see The Powerhouse of Positivity back in the ring and have been following his recovery progress on social media.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



We’re getting closer and closer Big E shared a video of him getting rid of his neck brace.We’re getting closer and closer Big E shared a video of him getting rid of his neck brace.We’re getting closer and closer 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/4GdhxLQAau

Last night, E posted a video on his social media handle which made the fans rejoice. The 35-year-old superstar posted a video of him throwing his neck brace in the dustbin. It might indicate that his recovery is going well and he doesn't need the brace any longer.

The journey might be long, but it will end sooner or later. For now, E's fans will just have to sit tight until The New Day is complete once again.

