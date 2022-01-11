"I wouldn’t say I was happy with it" - Big E reflects on his first run as WWE Champion 

RAW Superstar Big E has opened up about his WWE Championship reign, which ended at the Day 1 premium live event.

He won the title last year for the first time by defeating 'The Almighty' Bobby Lashley during an episode of Monday Night RAW. The former New Day member was pinned by Brock Lesnar at the New Year's Day event, ending his 110-day run with the coveted WWE Championship.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Powerhouse of Positivity stated that he wanted to have a longer run with the title, but he fell a bit short. However, he added that he's motivated to start that climb back.

“I wanted it to be a five-course meal, and it was more of an appetizer. I’m overly critical of my work to begin with, so I wouldn’t say I was happy with it. My hope was to knock it out of the park, and I fell a bit short. So it’s motivating to start that climb back,” Big E said.

Big E on defending the WWE Championship in a fatal 5-way match

E was initially supposed to defend the WWE title against Seth Rollins in a singles match. Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Brock Lesnar were later added to the mix, making it a fatal 5-way bout. The champion was pinned after receiving an F5 from Lesnar.

During the same interview, E commented on how the match evolved from being a one-on-one bout to a fatal 5-way.

“Initially, it was supposed to be me and Seth. Seth was named the No. 1 contender early, so we had some time, and that’s when I wrestled Kevin. That worked out really well, so he got added to the match, and then so did Bobby. So what it became was much different than what it was supposed to be," Big E said.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the former New Day member declared his entry for the upcoming Royal Rumble match. If he wins the 30-man bout, he'll earn another opportunity at the world title of his choice at WrestleMania 38.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Big E have another run with the WWE Championship? Yes No 6 votes so far