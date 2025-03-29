Big E relieved that Cody Rhodes is inducting 66-year-old legend into the WWE Hall of Fame while he's alive (Exclusive)

Big E is relieved that a WWE legend is getting inducted into the Hall of Fame by Cody Rhodes. Big E stated that he is happy it's happening while the legend is alive, rather than it being too late.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's own Dylan Bowker on Bowks Talking Bouts, Big E was asked about the induction of 66-year-old Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame in 2025. In case you didn't know, Cody Rhodes will be inducting Luger into the Hall of Fame this year.

Big E went on about how big a fan he was of wrestling growing up, and Luger was one of the superstars he liked due to his physique and larger-than-life presence. He said that he was glad Luger was getting his flowers while he was still alive, rather than WWE doing it posthumously.

"I think Lex [Luger]...I've read him express his regrets about a lot of mistakes he made in the past with Miss Elizabeth and a lot of his issues with addiction and whatnot. I always hope that we have a path to redemption for everyone. If you are truly right and want to grow and want to get better. Too often in this industry, we give people their flowers when they're gone. The fact that Lex is still here and has an opportunity to get his flowers and to get inducted and to be honored and to have Cody [Rhodes] do it. For Cody to go in and tell Lex that he's going into the Hall of Fame. I thought it was really beautiful." [From 33:00 - 33:56]

You can watch the full video below:

[WATCH] The incredibly wholesome moment Lex Luger stood up to hug Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

In the video above, you can see how Diamond Dallas Page was doing incredible work, as he always does and has done with superstars like Scott Hall and Jake "The Snake" Roberts. This time, it was with Lex Luger, who has been in a wheelchair for a very long time now.

The two were in the midst of a physiotherapy session when Cody Rhodes dropped by unannounced. While you can assume that DDP was in on it based on his reaction, Lex Luger's face was one of genuine surprise as the WWE Champion walked in.

That's when Cody Rhodes announced to the legend Lex Luger that he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Luger stood up to hug Cody, leaving fans watching stunned and in awe.

While there have been several miraculous efforts made by DDP towards other wrestlers and people who weren't famous, this took his legacy to a whole new level. To see Luger stand after the state he was in for all these years made it one of the sweetest Hall of Fame announcements ever made.

