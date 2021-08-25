'I have no interest in changing myself'- Big E responds to Roman Reigns' scathing comments (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani for BT Sport where he expressed that Big E needed to focus on himself to help others out. Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Mr. Money in the Bank Big E to get a response.

Big E expressed his desire to break away from the pro wrestling mantra and follow in Kofi Kingston's footsteps. For him to turn on his brothers, as Roman Reigns suggested, wasn't interesting to him.

Here's what Roman Reigns had told Ariel Helwani:

"Big E is a guy," said Reigns. "Just a tremendous talent, a tremendous athlete. But sometimes in this business, you've got to focus on yourself to help others, and you've got to, you know."

Big E does not feel like he needs to turn his back on The New Day, as Roman Reigns seemed to suggest during his interview.

"You know, the old pro wrestling mantra is you get with a faction, you guys all get elevated, then you turn on all those other guys, you move past them and use them as a stepping stone to get where you need to go," said Big E. "What I hope with what we do is I want to do something different. I really, truly believe in our brotherhood. I believe in the bond between us. And Kofi was able to become the World Champion without turning his back on his brothers. And I feel like I can do some many of the same things."

That said, Big E also admits that he has the utmost of respect for Roman Reigns:

"I don't want to change who I am fundamentally in order to fit the mold of what people think a top guy or a World Champion is." said Big E. "I have no interest in changing myself to become what people want or expect. So, I have a ton of respect for what he's done and all he's done. And also, this recent run too. But if there's any illusion as to hey, I needed to turn on those others, or forget Kofi and Woods to get where I need to be, that's not happening. That's not anything that's even remotely interesting to me."

