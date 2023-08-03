Big E could return to WWE, not alongside The New Day but another popular stable, according to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently spoke about Big E possibly joining hands with The Hurt Business upon his much-anticipated WWE return.

It's no secret that The Hurt Business is one of WWE's biggest success stories in recent years. The stable headed by Bobby Lashley made him a massive star in the promotion, as much as he even captured the WWE Championship. Apart from Lashley and MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin also benefited from their time in the faction, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Though The Hurt Business is no longer a thing, with Bobby Lashley forming a new alliance with The Street Profits, Teddy Long has an interesting plan to revive it. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Long suggested that the company needs to figure out a new direction for Big E.

He believes becoming a part of The Hurt Business could be an interesting direction to head in for the 37-year-old whenever he's ready to return.

"Sometimes when a guy's been out for that long, you really got to, maybe not start all over again, but maybe find something where he'll (Big E) fit. Might be something you could shock him with. Like, all of a sudden, he could end up with The Hurt Business," said Teddy Long. [8:03 - 8:20]

Check out the full video below:

EC3 talks about Big E's WWE return

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about how Big E might have his neck injury at the back of his mind when he returns to WWE. However, the former NXT star feels the 37-year-old could eventually find his groove back.

He also cited the example of Stone Cold Steve Austin, who only became a much more refined worker after returning from his deadly neck injury in 1997.

"It would probably be on the forefront of your mind early, but I think he'd fall back into a groove and it'd be like riding a bike. You know, I don't think Austin came back from spinal fusion, like it was when he first came back, he was the same guy but it was a bit off until it wasn't. Then he was the best he ever was," said EC3.

Considering just how much fans are looking forward to seeing Big E return, it's safe to say he could receive a massive pop when he finally shows up on TV.

What do you make of Teddy Long's idea of Big E joining The Hurt Business in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

