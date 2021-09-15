"It just kind of happened" - Big E reveals backstage moment before his WWE Championship win

Big E has revealed that, moments before cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE RAW, he was in the Gorilla positon with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The Powerhouse of Positivity further stated that the three had a special moment together where they sat together and talked.

Big E proceeded to walk out to the ring with a referee and cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Following a quick but intense back-and-forth bout with Bobby Lashley, Big E connected with a Big Ending and won the WWE Championship to close the show.

Speaking with Robbie Fox, Big E described the moments leading up to his cash-in where he shared a few minutes with his best friends.

" I love those moments . . . When I sent out the Tweet, [Kingston and Woods] knew what was in store and we probably had 10 minutes or so just together," said Big E. "For some reason there were just two chairs sat up in Gorilla and there was a cooler. I'm sitting on the cooler, those guys were sitting in the chairs and it just kind of happened. I ended up sitting there, and they ended up sitting next to me and we just had a few moments to talk and laugh and reminisce."

Big E's WWE Championship victory marked his 12th championship win in WWE, including his eight Tag Team Championship wins with The New Day. Big E can become a Grand-Slam champion if he wins the United States Championship by the end of his career.

What's next for Big E as WWE Champion?

Moving forward on WWE RAW, Big E can potentially face stars like Sheamus, Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton, among others. That beig said, the champion's biggest threat could be Drew McIntyre.

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Drew lost to Lashley and consequently lost the right to challenge for the WWE Championship as long as Lashley was the champion. But with Big E dethroning Lashley, The Scottish Warrior can now challenge for the WWE Championship again.

