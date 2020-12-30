Big E reveals what Brodie Lee wanted to do after his retirement

The tributes for Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee (Luke Harper), have not stopped pouring in as several wrestlers have continued to share stories of their interactions with the former WWE Superstar.

Big E, who recently posted a throwback photo of a beardless Brodie Lee, took to Twitter to share another interesting story. The reigning Intercontinental Champion revealed Brodie Lee's post-retirement plan. Big E said that after Brodie was done with his in-ring career, the former AEW TNT Champion wanted to travel the world and become a talent scout.

He would have excelled at it: Big E feels that Brodie Lee would have been a great talent scout

Due to Brodie Lee's extensive body of work, which included working worldwide, Big E believed that Brodie Lee would have done a fine job as a scout.

Here's what Big E started in his tweet:

After Brodie's bumping days were over, he really wanted to travel the world to scout talent and get them signed. He'd worked everywhere and could relate to so many facets of the career of a pro wrestler. He would have excelled at it.

Big E is not wrong with his assessment here. Brodie Lee first stepped into the ring in 2003 as a backyard wrestler, and little did he know that his career would take him to some of the world's biggest professional wrestling companies.

Brodie Lee was a popular name on the independent circuit as he worked for several promotions, including Chikara, Ring Of Honor, and Dragon Gate's US offshoot. Brodie Lee even worked in Japan for Dragon Gate before joining WWE in 2012.

Brodie Lee with the AEW TNT Championship.

Brodie Lee experienced the WWE system for seven years before jumping ship to AEW in 2020. In AEW, he established himself as a top-tier singles star as the Dark Order leader and a TNT titleholder.

Brodie Lee was respected by his peers and his knowledge of the business, especially the in-ring and character-building aspects of the craft, were second to none. Brodie Lee would have indeed been an exceptionally gifted talent scout as he worked closely with countless wrestlers who had different styles and came from varied backgrounds.