"That was a bit of a last-minute decision" - Big E reveals when he found out he was cashing in Money in the Bank on WWE RAW

Last week, Big E thought he'd be at home on Monday, not cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on RAW.

Big E sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report this week to discuss all things WWE. When asked if he knew ahead of time that he'd be cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Monday, Big E admitted that it was a last-minute decision by the company.

"When I started this loop, my intention was that I was supposed to be home Monday morning after the live event Sunday and I realized I was going to Raw last-minute," Big E said. "That was a bit of a last-minute decision. There was also the option of maybe I go out there and do some teasing and come back later when it's time to actually cash-in or go back to SmackDown and cash-in there. I wasn't really sure. It was an afternoon, that day decision and it all happened very, very quickly. For me, it was definitely not something that was set in stone days and days ahead."

Big E wants his run to be unique compared to past WWE Champions

Big E also spoke about how people wanted to change The New Day back in 2014, but the group stubbornly wanted to do things their way. Clearly, that mentality has worked for the trio, as two of the three members have now held the WWE Championship.

"There were so many people back in 2014 that said we needed to be a certain way or carry ourselves a certain way or that Kofi should get rid of me and Woods," Big E said. "We were stubborn about wanting to do things our way in a way that felt right and genuine to us. Those are lessons I carried over as a singles competitor. I want my run to feel unique. I don't want to feel like I had to shave off the edges of who I am and to fit a certain mold. It felt like a bit of a unique way to handle the cash-in, and I want my championship run to have a bit of that same feeling."

