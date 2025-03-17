Big E reveals idea for the new version of the “New Day” faction; names three top superstars as members

Big E has been out of action for quite some time and has effectively been kicked out of The New Day by his best friends, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. However, the star has now talked about his idea for three stars he would add to his new “New Day” faction.

The former WWE Champion was sidelined after suffering a neck injury during a match on SmackDown in 2022. The star has since been in numerous panels and post-show teams for WWE but has rarely made an appearance on the main roster. During New Day's 25th anniversary celebrations, he emerged to sort the differences between New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. In a cruel twist of fate, the two stars turned on E and kicked him out of the faction.

In an interview with Tyler Breeze, Big E talked about the idea of a new version of The New Day faction. The idea was for the New, New Day.

Answering Breeze, he said that he would add Breeze. He went on to say that although Oba Femi would be doing a lot of other things, he felt that the star was perfect for the group. He also added Sol Ruca. He said that he knew that it didn’t seem that the stars were in the group for any reason, but they were very talented.

“You want to be in? Okay you’re in… I feel like he shouldn’t be in for his sake, because he’s got bigger and better things to do, but Oba Femi. Put Oba in… Who else, who else should I put in? I’ll put Sol Ruca in. I don’t know, really I have no rhyme or reason, just people I like in the group. People I think are talented.” (h/t Bodyslam)

The New Day has continued to take shots at Big E

Even though he’s no longer a part of the faction, his old friends have continued to take shots at him.

Xavier Woods has now gone very far as well, saying that War Raiders should be worried with their bad necks, given their past injuries. He was also clearly referring to the injury that put Big E on the shelf.

"We put the entire tag division, & at that time the singles division too, on our backs like always. Through the pg era, covid era, current era, no one can navigate these waters and find success like we can. Vikings with bad necks should be worried. Thank God For The New Day. @WWE," Xavier Woods wrote.

At this time, it’s not certain when or if Big E will wrestle again.

