The New Day warns WWE stars "with bad necks"; potential WrestleMania 41 implications

When The New Day was revitalized, the semi-retired former WWE Champion Big E was kicked to the curb. But that was late last year, and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have not had a defining moment in the ring.

Ad

That could change this WrestleMania season as the two could face the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. Their bout has the potential to get added to the match card at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, considering the weight of New Day's heel turn.

Taking to X/Twitter, Xavier Woods gloated about The New Day's run in the tag team division in the last decade. He claimed that there was a point when they carried the company. Finally, he concluded his post with a not-so-subtle message directed at the War Raiders, calling them "Vikings with bad necks."

Ad

Trending

"We put the entire tag division, & at that time the singles division too, on our backs like always. Through the pg era, covid era, current era, no one can navigate these waters and find success like we can. Vikings with bad necks should be worried. Thank God For The New Day. @WWE," Xavier Woods wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Erik and Ivar both have suffered from multiple neck injuries in the last few years.

Will it be New Day vs. War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41?

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge a few days ago, WrestleVotes provided a major update on the tag team picture.

WrestleVotes noted that the War Raiders will likely get booked in a match at The Show of Shows. The Women's Tag Team Title would also get a spot on the main card. This means the WWE Tag Team Championship could be defended on SmackDown before WrestleMania.

Ad

"I can't say for sure all three sets make the [WrestleMania] main card, just for timing purposes. I do believe, if I had to pick one, I think the War Raiders are going to have a standalone match defending their RAW Tag Team Championship. And I would imagine they get the women's [tag team] titles on the show as well with Liv and Raquel, meaning those SmackDown [WWE Tag Team] Titles may be defended on the Friday Night SmackDown beforehand. But I'd imagine the War Raiders get a decent sized match-up come WrestleMania."

Ad

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won over WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order on RAW last week. Are they inching closer to a tag team title shot?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback