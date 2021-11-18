Big E reveals that he pitched dream feud with NXT trio in 2019

If Big E got his way, we would have seen The New Day vs. The Undisputed Era in 2019.

Big E was a recent guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox to discuss all things WWE. During the interview, Big E revealed that in the buildup to the 2019 Survivor Series, he wanted New Day to go to NXT to have a match with The Undisputed Era.

"We always wanted to stuff with Undisputed Era, and we even talked about going down to NXT at some point and doing a run with them," Big E said. "That was something that we really wanted to do. Those guys were so incredibly hot, they had such a great run down there. But yeah it was cool. That version of Survivor Series, where we involved NXT, I thought was cool and unique and [it] added a different flavor to Survivor Series. So we didn’t get our faction versus faction match with Undisputed Era, but being a part of the stuff with Viking Raiders and those guys was cool. And it was a unique way to do that match."

Big E misses the Survivor Series he watched growing up

The WWE Universe isn't really excited about this Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view due to the lack of stakes associated with the event. Big E remembers the Survivor Series event being a lot more fun when he was growing up.

"I just have this general memory of just the Survivor Series teams that I grew up [watching], I just loved the fact, the Mean Gene promos, I always loved," Big E said. "I wish we’d do more of that, just these five colorful characters, and they’re all losing their mind and it’s the over-the-top nature of everyone coming together. So that’s just what I think of when I think of the Survivor Series teams that I grew up watching."

You can catch WWE Champion Big E going one-on-one with Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a battle for brand supremacy this Sunday at Survivor Series.

Could you imagine a match between The New Day and The Undisputed Era? Who do you think would've won? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription of this podcast.

