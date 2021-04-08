Big E reveals his thoughts on the title match that never happened [Exclusive]

Big E recently talked about his performance in the 2021 Royal Rumble match, where he scored four eliminations before being eliminated by Omos. Damian Priest accomplished the same feat and he is tied with Big E for the highest number of eliminations scored in the men's Royal Rumble this year.

AEW's Christian Cage was also in the match, and Big E revealed an interesting possibility between them that hasn't happened so far.

Christian made his return to in-ring action in the men's Royal Rumble match, where he lasted 18 minutes and 12 seconds. Seth Rollins eventually eliminated him from the multi-man contest.

Since then, Christian has left WWE and signed with AEW. Meanwhile, Big E's next objective as the current Intercontinental Champion is to face Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight at WrestleMania 37.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Big E expressed that he wanted to wrestle Christian following the 2021 Royal Rumble event. Before Christian's initial retirement in 2014, he had won a Fatal-4-Way match to challenge Big E during the latter's first Intercontinental Championship reign. The match did not come to fruition due to Christian's concussion-related issues.

Big E hoped the match would take place during his second and current Intercontinental Championship reign:

"Christian's last match was a number #1 qualifier match that he won to face me. Unfortunately, he had issues with injuries and concussions, and thank god he's cleared now and ready to go."

"But I was really hoping for, obviously it's not really a possibility right now, but I was hoping to get an opportunity to run it back with Christian."

Had a really fun conversation with @WWEBigE for @SKWrestling_!



- Tried to figure out what a Nigerian Drum Fight is

- Performing in front of his home crowd

- Finally getting some Royal Rumble eliminations

- Totally ignored his #WrestleMania record... 😬https://t.co/kiQKRWdrXo — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) April 7, 2021

Big E vs. Christian in 2021 does not seem likely, as the latter is now part of AEW. The two men did face each other in a WWE Superstars taping back in 2013, but there was no title involved.

Advertisement

Big E thinks highly of this year's Royal Rumble event

Edge won the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match

During this year's Royal Rumble, there were no live fans physically present inside the ThunderDome to cheer on their favorite WWE Superstars. Despite this setback, Big E felt that the event was quite "special" for him:

"That Rumble for many reasons, even though we didn't have it in front of fans, was a bit of a special one for me."

Unlike the Royal Rumble, fans will be physically present at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. The capacity is set at 25,000 fans for each night of the pay-per-view at the Raymond James Stadium.

"If bloodlust is on your mind, then that's what I'm gonna bring" - @WWEBigE on his Intercontinental Title defense this Sunday against @WWEApollo at #WrestleMania.



First things first. We all need to figure out what a Nigerian Drum Fight is. @SKWrestling_ https://t.co/cPsKtIbkmL — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) April 7, 2021

Big E promised that his Nigerian Drum Fight against Apollo Crews at The Show of Shows would be a brutal affair. Despite being unaware of the rules, Big E looks forward to the aggressive nature of his upcoming title defense.

Advertisement

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino and embed the video if you use quotes from this article. You can watch PART TWO of Rick's exclusive interview with Big E HERE.