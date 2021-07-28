Big E reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to his Money in the Bank win

Big E has revealed that there was a positive reaction from Vince McMahon towards his big win at Money in the Bank.

During the men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the eponymous pay-per-view, Big E outlasted seven other competitors, including Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, to retrieve the briefcase and win the coveted contract for the first time in his career.

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, the former Intercontinental Champion couldn't specify what he and Vince McMahon spoke about in their brief conversation immediately following the match, but he noted that the Chairman had a smile on his face.

"Yeah, yeah, I’m trying to remember specifically, stated Big E." "We had a brief conversation. I’m trying to remember exactly what it was, man. It was definitely positive, it was definitely positive, he had a smile on his face. We talked for thirty seasons or a minute or so and moved on. There’s so much going on, people pulling me in different directions, I had a bunch of interviews to do afterwards. Man, I wish I could give you a gem that you could use of a quote, but I don’t remember exactly what was said, but it was positive. I feel like the whole reception for the match, the reaction, for the finish, all of it was very positive. I wish I had a quote for you, but I can’t remember."

Big E's Money in the Bank victory guarantees him the opportunity to challenge for either the Universal or WWE Championship at any place and time of his choosing within the next year. He teased in another interview that he will cash in his contract on Roman Reigns.

Big E on cashing-in the Money in the Bank contract as a babyface

Mr. Money in the Bank

Big E has shared his thoughts on the assumption that the Money in the Bank contract is best when it's held by a heel wrestler. He brought up Seth Rollins' iconic cash in at WrestleMania 31, stating that there's nothing wrong with a babyface doing something similar.

He added that while it's still new to him, he'll think about what he wants to do when the time arrives for him to put his Money in the Bank contract on the line.

"It is something that I’ve thought about, and you’re right, I think there is that element," said Big E." "I kind of feel the same way too. I think typically, when you see babyfaces cash in, it’s the beforehand ‘on this day, I’ll see you two weeks from now,’ because as a babyface you’re always the one that does the upstanding thing. You don’t strike when someone is vulnerable, eyen though they do it to you all the time."

"I think it’s okay for babyfaces and people that are supposed to be likeable to do that because it always gets such a babyface reaction anyways, he added." "Like Seth [Rollins] running down at WrestleMania, that gets a babyface pop. So I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a babyface doing something like that, but it’s going to take some time to think about what I want to do, who I want to do after. This is all still pretty new, you know? I genuinely do agree with you, but I think there’s some fun ways to make this still feel compelling or interesting as a babyface."

Big E is a major star in WWE and he deserves to be a world champion. It's left to be seen which current champion he'll go after—Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley.

