Big E reveals what Vince McMahon told him not to do in WWE

The New Day is one of the most entertaining factions in WWE, and they've brought a lot of smiles to the WWE Universe since their formation. The trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have been up to various antics to entertain the WWE audiences around the world.

The New Day have used various objects in their gimmick and have thrown it into the audience at arenas, or even thrown it at those on the commentary desk.

In his appearance on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Big E spoke about how Vince McMahon told him not to throw things at Graves and the commentary desk.

"I think it was pancakes and it may have been an on-cam and I disrupted it. He Who Shall Not Be Named [Vince McMahon] he asked us to stop throwing things at you. It's one of those things where, if I'm told not to do something, I'll stop and then I'll wait a month because he usually forgets and then I'll start doing it again and if he doesn't say anything, I'll keep doing it." (H/T Fightful)

The New Day were split in the 2020 WWE Draft

The New Day were split earlier this month in the 2020 WWE Draft, with Kingston and Woods being drafted to WWE RAW, while Big E was drafted to SmackDown.

Big E was asked about the split recently and he said that they were told two days before it actually happened on television:

"We probably got two days in advance. Which, I think a lot of it was to ensure that we didn't show up to work and if we heard the news then, I assume that people just imagine that we would be tearing up the halls, knocking down doors, crying in public, just fits of rage."

It seems that Big E is set for a singles push on SmackDown, which could be one of the reasons why the split happened. Woods and Kingston are now RAW Tag Team champions after they exchanged their SmackDown Tag Team titles with The Street Profits.

