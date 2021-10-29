×
WWE Champion Big E reveals which WWE Hall of Famer contacted him after title win

WWE Champion Big E recently sat down with Peter Rosenberg and Ebro in the Morning
Modified Oct 29, 2021
WWE Champion Big E spoke to Ebro in the Morning recently and, among other things, revealed that none other than two-time WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair contacted him following his WWE Championship victory.

"I don’t know how he has my number," he laughed, also saying, "There were a bunch of people who reached out. I got a Ric Flair text. I’ll always pop at getting a text from him... [H]aving Ric Flair reach out. He’s always been calling me. He’s always been real cool. He was definitely one that was dope."
#WWE Champion @WWEBigE recently sat with @EBROINTHEAM where he discussed #SurvivorSeries coming to @barclayscenter on November 21. Listen now!omny.fm/shows/ebro-in-… https://t.co/GmqBPrepn9

Big E is proud to be Internet famous, too

Another topic that came up during the chat involved the Internet meme that has been spreading for years featuring Big E himself scarfing down popcorn. It has become the go-to GIF when online conversations have gotten intense and those reading just can't wait to see what happens next.

@AustinCreedWins Big E eating popcorn lol https://t.co/AZL10udXIO
"Honestly, that’s probably one of my proudest accomplishments is that GIF. It’s neck and neck with the championship. [M]y favorite thing is just seeing people who have no idea who I am use it on Twitter.”

When the subject of a Big E heel run came up, the WWE Champion made sure everyone understood why that wouldn't be happening any time soon.

“We were for a long time, the three of us, and I had so much fun as a heel," Big E said, reminding us of The New Day's run as bad guys before they broke out as one of the most popular acts ever in WWE, "[B]ut it’s hard because we’re pretty well liked right now.” The former Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman also explained that he has many charitable efforts outside of WWE he wants to accomplish -- something that's easier to do while he plays a good guy on TV.

You can watch the entire video above. A special H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

