WWE Champion Big E reveals which WWE Hall of Famer contacted him after title win

WWE Champion Big E spoke to Ebro in the Morning recently and, among other things, revealed that none other than two-time WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair contacted him following his WWE Championship victory.

"I don’t know how he has my number," he laughed, also saying, "There were a bunch of people who reached out. I got a Ric Flair text. I’ll always pop at getting a text from him... [H]aving Ric Flair reach out. He’s always been calling me. He’s always been real cool. He was definitely one that was dope."

Big E is proud to be Internet famous, too

Another topic that came up during the chat involved the Internet meme that has been spreading for years featuring Big E himself scarfing down popcorn. It has become the go-to GIF when online conversations have gotten intense and those reading just can't wait to see what happens next.

"Honestly, that’s probably one of my proudest accomplishments is that GIF. It’s neck and neck with the championship. [M]y favorite thing is just seeing people who have no idea who I am use it on Twitter.”

When the subject of a Big E heel run came up, the WWE Champion made sure everyone understood why that wouldn't be happening any time soon.

“We were for a long time, the three of us, and I had so much fun as a heel," Big E said, reminding us of The New Day's run as bad guys before they broke out as one of the most popular acts ever in WWE, "[B]ut it’s hard because we’re pretty well liked right now.” The former Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman also explained that he has many charitable efforts outside of WWE he wants to accomplish -- something that's easier to do while he plays a good guy on TV.

You can watch the entire video above. A special H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

