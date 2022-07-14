Big E's new role in WWE post-injury disclosed

Despite being out of action due to an injury, former WWE Champion Big E will be part of a team to evaluate college athletes at the company's next tryout.

Big E has been on the sidelines since March after he broke his neck during a match on WWE SmackDown. The former world champion is on the road to recovery, but there's no timeline for when he will be cleared to return to the ring.

In a recent interview with ESPN, it was revealed that Big E will be at the company's next NIL (Next In Line) scouting program alongside Triple H and the company's Vice President, James Kimball.

Speaking about his new role, Big E stated that he would have liked to have had something like the NIL program when he was a college athlete.

"I wish there was an exit program for college athletes, because you spend so much of your time on campus studying for your sport or participating for your sport or practicing for your sport. You devote so much of your life to it, and then when it's gone, it is such a distinct drop-off. It's so hard to prepare for that. That was something that was really hard for me mentally too," said Big E.

The company's next tryouts will be held ahead of SummerSlam this month.

WWE star Big E shares an update on his injury

Big E recently revealed on social media that he does not need to have surgery on his broken neck.

The New Day star said that scans next year will indicate the progress of his recovery.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table. Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table.

In the same interview with ESPN, E mentioned that he has received stem-cell treatment and also used a bone stimulator machine to heal quickly.

The former WWE champion is yet to step back into the ring, but it's heartening to see his progress. Pro wrestling fans will hope and pray that he's in the pink of health soon. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates about Big E's health.

