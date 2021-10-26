Big E's next challenger to be determined on RAW

RAW opened up with current WWE champion Big E in the ring to welcome fans to a new era, however, he was shortly interrupted by the former champion Seth Rollins. 'The Architect' wasted no time in demanding a title match but he was interrupted by former rival Rey Mysterio.

The trio in the ring were soon cut off by two former WWE Universal champions as Finn Balor and Kevin Owens made their way into the ring.

Sonya Deville then came out to announce a fatal four-way ladder match between all the challengers to determine who will face Big E for a shot at the prestigious championship.

The main event is set to be an all-time classic as the former champions collide in a ladder match.

Big E defeated Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel

Big E's latest title defense came at WWE Crown Jewel, where he faced Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. The New Day member soundly defeated the Scottish gladiator to cement his run further.

The former NXT champion has successfully defended his championship twice now with his other title defense coming against the man he beat for the title, Bobby Lashley.

With the Survivor Series coming up next month, retaining the title against the number one contender could be huge for Big E as he gets the chance to finally challenge Smackdown's champion Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns has been on a historic run since returning. The paths of the two current champions crossed when Big E defeated the Usos after teaming up with Finn Balor on Smackdown. Although the two have yet to go one-on-one with each other, Roman has always been victorious in their multi-men matches.

Could Survivor Series finally be the moment Big E faces the Tribal Chief?

