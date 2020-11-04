The New Day is one of the most successful factions in recent history in WWE, as the trio of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods have won numerous tag team titles, and entertained the masses. The trio were recently split for the first time since their formation in 2014 as Big E was drafted to SmackDown, while the other two were drafted to RAW.

The New Day share a real-life bond and friendship that they have showcased on-screen, and have won over fans with their antics. But, things could have completely different as the group was originally not supposed to have Kofi Kingston in it.

In a recent appearance on New Day's Feel the Power podcast, Big E revealed that WWE commentator Byron Saxton was originally supposed to be a part of the group.

Saxton was a guest on the show and The New Day revealed how Saxton had teamed with Big E and Woods back in FCW.

Here's what Big E said about Saxton being a part of the group:

"The plan was a faction of me, Bryan Saxton, and Woods when we were in FCW. We got to do it in promo practice. We were excited about it but it never saw the light of day on any shows. That was in 2014, which is what sparked the idea for The New Day. Honestly, if we had not done that when we were in FCW, who knows where my career would be or where Woods would be. Kofi would still be fine, I'm sure." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Saxton said that it was a case of trying something different and figuring out if it would work in WWE. He said that the trio had "distinctive personalities" which "created a very good match". Woods also spoke about the original incarnation of The New Day and said that he was the angry one in the group, Big E was the "muscle", while Saxton was "calm and collected one".

Before joining the WWE commentary desk, Byron Saxton was a wrestler with FCW and NXT. He retired in 2011 and has been a commentator since on WWE television.

Big E had revealed on an earlier edition of The New Day podcast that they had plans to add more Superstars to the faction.