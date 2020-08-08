Channeling ‎Lin-Manuel Miranda, Big E told Sports Illustrated this week that he has zero intentions of wasting his shot at a singles push.

After an extremely successful six-year run with The New Day, Big E is finally getting a chance to stand on his own two feet. Kofi Kingston is away from WWE for at least another month and Xavier Woods is still recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered late last year.

It's unclear how long Big E's solo run will last or what the plans will be once Kofi Kingston returns to the company in a few weeks. What the former Intercontinental Champion does know is that this may be his only opportunity and he's ready to make the most of it.

Big E also told SI that he was stunned by the fan reaction to his backstage segment with Kofi:

“All we did was this backstage promo where we talked about me doing singles, and now people are talking about world title runs,” Big E told Justin Barrasso with a laugh. “For me, I’m very flattered and appreciative of that. It still floors me. All I said was I was going to do some singles. But I’m excited about it, and I’m excited that people are excited about it.”

So far, Big E has had an impressive win over The Miz where he put his in-ring skills front and center and even debuted a new submission finisher. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer indicated this week that Big E does have a Title match coming in the future, but it remains to be seen whether it will be for the Universal or Intercontinental Championship.

Big E says his solo run will not be the end of the New Day

New Day is one of the most successful factions in the history of WWE. The 8-time Tag Team Champions have vowed to never split up like nearly every other team in the history of the company. When Kofi Kingston reached the top of the mountain and won the WWE Championship, he had Big E and Woods there to support him through the entire run.

There was no jealousy, backstabbing and heel turns. Just three men holding each other up through thick and thin. Big E told SI that's what The New Day is all about:

“Our story is one of brotherhood. That’s so different. Why can’t you have three men, three Black men that really care about each other, that want to see each other succeed? It’s not about stabbing each other in the back, it’s about coming together for a common cause. Kofi said, ‘When I became world champion, we all became world champion.’ He didn’t say it to set up a feud, he said it because he meant it."

Big E said except for The Shield, he couldn't think of a time when a faction split up and everyone benefited from it equally. He says the three members of The New Day can accomplish more together than they would apart.