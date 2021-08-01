"Fairly awful when I first met him" - Big E says two-time WWE Champion was unpleasant to be around

WWE star Big E has revealed that The Miz was tough to be around when he first met him and that the two-time WWE Champion was "pretty insufferable."

Big E has been with WWE since 2009 and made his main roster debut in 2012. By that time, The Miz had won the WWE Championship on one occasion. The two have butted heads several times, both in singles and tag team matches.

Big E, in a recent interview with Sport Bible, was asked about the vainest star in WWE. The Money in the Bank winner named Roman Reigns and then stated that The Miz is a "great choice" for that title as well:

"You might be surprised, he's mellowed as he's gotten older and definitely got better. But he was pretty insufferable when I first met him and I've told him this - just very unpleasant to be around and very obnoxious. He would do things almost like an 8-year-old. I promise you, he legit did the 'I'm not touching you' with his finger an inch from my face and I like being unbothered. He's gotten better which is why he didn't come to mind but The Miz was fairly awful when I first met him," said Big E about The Miz.

The Miz on what Big E should do to become WWE Champion

The Miz, in an interview with Sportskeeda last year, revealed that Big E could become Universal Champion by the end of the year if he became serious. The Miz saw a change in Big E during their interaction on Talking Smack last year.

The New Day member didn't win the title that's around Roman Reigns' waist, but he has earned himself a shot at a world title after winning the Money in the Bank contract.

