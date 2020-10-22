Seth Rollins was one of the big names to be drafted from WWE RAW to SmackDown in the recent WWE Draft. The former Universal Champion's move to the Blue brand is an exciting one as he will have a few fresh feuds, as well as the prospect of facing his old Shield brother, Roman Reigns.

One of the feuds that Rollins could have on SmackDown is against Big E, who was drafted to SmackDown while his New Day stablemates were moved to RAW.

Big E appeared on this week's After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, where he touched upon numerous subjects. Big E was asked who he would like to face now that he is a singles star. He said that he would like to face Seth Rollins, with whom he had a few feuds back in the FCW and NXT days.

Big E says he wants to face Seth Rollins on SmackDown

Corey Graves asked Big E about his immediate goals and if there's someone he'd like to get in the ring with in the future. Graves suggested the likes of Aleister Black, Kevin Owens, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Seth Rollins as the ones he could potentially face on SmackDown. Big E picked Rollins and had this to say about him:

"Yeah, man. Rollins and I have had singles matches before. Obviously we've have done some stuff with The Shield, pre New Day, actually. I'd love to do stuff with Rollins. I still think he's one of the best in the world. He has an incredible resume."

Big E also rued the fact that the WWE roster feels a bit small and that there aren't many options around:

"It's hard, I think because I often look around for new blood and I wish there was a bit more. It's interesting in a company as large as ours, I sometimes feel like, I don't know why our roster seems small."

Seth Rollins and Big E have history as the two had feuds in the past in FCW and NXT, before they made it to the main roster. Big E had one reign as the NXT Champion when he defeated Rollins to become the second-ever NXT Champion back in 2012.