Big E sends a heartfelt message to his real-life partner; WWE champion reacts

WWE Superstar Big E is in a relationship with Kristen, the sister of SmackDown star Mia Yim. The former member of The New Day recently sent a heartfelt message to his real-life girlfriend.

The 38-year-old has revealed that his first date with Kristen was at the premiere of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair's reality show, Love & WWE. However, the two had been texting each other beforehand.

Big E recently posted a picture from the show's premiere, which took place exactly a year ago. The former Money in the Bank winner penned down an emotional message to express his love for Kristen.

"It’s still the 28th on the west coast. Just realizing now that one year ago today, I sat next to the most stunning, curly-haired vixen. I so deeply adored the way she laughed with her whole being. I’ll never forget the way she looked in that Bete Noire dress. I was desperate to see her again. This has been my favorite year of my life. Thanks to you, @krisyim. You make me laugh until I cramp up. We lighten each other’s load. You’ve added a brand new hue to my life. I will never stop living in deep gratitude that I got to share this life with you. Thank you for the most wonderful love story.… I really fell in love at @biancabelairwwe & @montezfordwwe’s Love & WWE premiere… I am a sappy CLICHE!" he wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

The Instagram post caught the attention of WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair, who shared her reaction to it in the comments section.

"OMGGGGG!! I LOVE this! It was literally LOVE and WWE! Hehehe," she wrote.

Bianca Belair's comment. [Photo Credits: Big E's Instagram post]

Big E announces involvement in major project outside WWE

Big E has been absent from in-ring action since March 2022 due to a devastating neck injury. Amid his absence from the squared circle, the former Intercontinental Champion has announced his involvement in a major project outside WWE.

In a recent X/Twitter post, the real-life Ettore Ewen revealed he will be the voice of a character in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The animated show premiered today on Disney Plus.

"Sitting on this news has been a task! Incredibly excited to voice a character in YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Premieres Wednesday, January 29th on @DisneyPlus!" he wrote.

You can check out his X/Twitter post below:

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned their backs on Big E during their highly anticipated 10-year celebration. It will be fascinating to see if the former WWE Champion returns to square off against his former teammates.

