"Don't worry about your boy" - Big E sends love to WWE fans that have supported him during his injury

Big E appeared on The Bump today and sent his love to the WWE Universe.

The Powerhouse of Positivity suffered a neck injury on the March 11th edition of WWE SmackDown. The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland went for a suplex outside the ring and Big E landed on his neck, fracturing his CA and C6 vertebrae. The former WWE Champion has been keeping busy while out of action with the injury.

The 36-year-old stopped by The Bump along with former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze today and sent a message to the wrestling world. He thanked the fans for all their support as he recovers from his injury.

"I'm here to send a message of love and zen", said Big E. "I'm thankful now in my older years. I'm very thankful for the beautiful friendships that I have and it is a pleasure to make all of you laugh. For everyone who has supported me, for everyone that has asked about my neck, thank you so much. I am doing well, life is good. I've been incredibly blessed and it's been a great year for me. So don't worry about your boy, I'm doing well. And hug your friends, hug the people you love". [00:04 - 00:29]

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump @WWEBigE sends his love to the WWE Universe for all of their support during his injury recovery. .@WWEBigE sends his love to the WWE Universe for all of their support during his injury recovery. 💕#WWETheBump https://t.co/ioHQf7fu4S

Former WWE Champion Big E causes chaos on college football show

Big E appeared on the Fox College Football Show this past weekend to support his alma mater. He was a defensive tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes during his time in college and was on the show to support the team.

Iowa ultimately lost to the Michigan Wolverines to drop their record to 3-2 on the season. Big E's vibrant energy was on full display during his appearance on the show. He even lifted former NFL running back Reggie Bush onto his shoulders and carried him around the set at one point.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Big E was out here carrying Reggie Bush Big E was out here carrying Reggie Bush 😂😭 https://t.co/lktSsTGjZx

The New Day member has been missed by fans since his injury. Time will tell if he will return to the squared circle down the line or if he comes back to the company in another role.

Do you want to see Big E become a champion again? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

Poll : 0 votes