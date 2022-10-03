What is Big E up to during his time away from WWE?

Big E has been out of action since March this year due to an injury he sustained during a WWE match on SmackDown. Despite his onscreen absence, he is still present at the company in a different role.

It has been shared in the past that The New Day member joined the promotion's NIL (Next in Line) program as a scout. The program's aim is to serve and recruit potential superstars through collaborative partnerships with college athletes.

The former champion then opened up about his experience at the SummerSlam tryouts on the Cheap Heap podcast. The SmackDown superstar shared that he never had an interest as a scout but found the process interesting.

"I've never been on this side. I never really had an interest...I always thought I was the young guy on the roster shaking my hips, but it's cool, they put a little respect on my name. It's really cool to be behind the scenes. We'll have a break for lunch and we're having these conversations about who we liked and what we liked about certain talent and it's really interesting," said Big E. [H/T Fightful]

The former WWE Champion was also spotted hanging out with different superstars. Most recently, he reunited with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for a comedy sketch video for G4's Attack of the Show.

Big E is set to return to WWE programming with released WWE Superstar

Although The New Day member has been busy backstage, it looks like he is slowly returning in front of the cameras. Surprisingly, he's going to bring an interesting name with him.

The promotion was recently announced that Big E and Tyler Breeze, who was released back in June 2021, will appear for the the next episode of WWE's The Bump.

"NEXT WEEK on #TheBump: @WWEBigE and @MmmGorgeous! Don't miss it! WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET."

