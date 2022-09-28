Watch: Big E spotted with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as The New Day reunite in epic video

It's been a while since fans saw New Day together in WWE due to Big E's unfortunate injury hiatus. The former WWE Champion recently reunited with his stablemates for an epic comedy sketch video for G4's 'Attack of the Show.'

Many fans were naturally happy to see the trio back in the same frame doing what they do best, which is to entertain the masses. New Day's infectious energy was a perfect fit for the two-minute spoof commercial for "Fully Opposable Action Human" figures.

The hilarious video also featured G4 TV personalities Will Neff and Case Blackwell, as you can view below:

Big E has not wrestled for WWE since he severely injured his neck during a SmackDown match against Ridge Holland in March 2022.

While Kingston and Woods have continued their feud with The Brawling Brutes without their third member, the former tag team champions have sadly not been at their prolific best in recent times.

When will New Day's Big E make his WWE return?

Despite being forced to spend a long time away from the ring, Big E will always be a vital member of the WWE family. The former Intercontinental Champion was spotted at a WWE tryout during SummerSlam, and he has also not stopped participating in several brand endorsements outside WWE.

The WWE Universe can't wait to see him back in action as he is amongst the most popular babyfaces on the roster. There have been apparent concerns over the former NXT Champion's in-ring future, as he might not get the medical clearance to take bumps, given the nature of his injury.

The 36-year-old star fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae from a botched belly-to-belly suplex. While he can now engage in everyday activities, wrestling a match is still out of bounds for the New Day member.

There is optimism in Big E's case, as he is expected to resume his in-ring career, considering rumors of his potential return at next year's Royal Rumble.

