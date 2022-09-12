How is WWE Superstar Big E doing now?

Former WWE Champion Big E recently provided an update on his recovery in a recent interview. He mentioned that he is living a normal life.

The WWE superstar was in the midst of a life-changing single's run in WWE before a horrific injury popped up as a major roadblock. In March 2022, Big E landed straight on his head from a suplex delivered by Ridge Holland and ended up fracturing two cervical vertebrae, C1 and C6.

The former WWE Champion did not require surgery. In a recent interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, the New Day member gave us an update regarding his recovery.

"For right now, I’m cleared to live a normal life and I do live a normal life. But, I’m not cleared to be taking off and hitting suicide spears and be to be taking back bumps. The nature of what we do is very physical, it involves your neck and your spine, and I’d like to keep that as in tact as possible. So we’re talking about March 2023 to see whats doing. We might also along the way, at the 6 and 9 month mark, look it again. But, the upside is that right now, I have no nerve issues, there’s no tingling, no weakness" [H/T SEScoops]

WWE Superstar Big E reveals potential career option for him going forward

While Big E is famous for his strength and athletic abilities, he has also proven himself on the microphone and has also delivered strong segments and promos displaying various emotions. It is not surprising if a person with aptitude has a liking towards a career in acting.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, he revealed his liking for doing voice over and would also consider a career in acting.

“I’d love to do more voice work, I also got to do a show called Side Hustle on Nickelodeon, it came out earlier this year. (...) I really wanted to treat it as, ‘You kind of thought about acting to a degree,’ that was a dry run. ‘Do you enjoy the process? Do you actually enjoy the act and the process of acting?’ I did. I had such a great time and I felt like I wasn’t horrible at it. I don’t know if I’m going to win any Oscars anytime soon. I had fun with that, so I’d be open to doing more of that,” said Big E. [H/T: Fightful]

Big E was last seen watching an NFL match sporting the red Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey against the Dallas Cowboys. We hope we get to see Big in the Ring again.

Will Big E be a surprise entrant at the Men's Royal Rumble next year?

