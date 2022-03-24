"It was easily the scariest night of my career"-Former WWE Champion on Big E's injury

Big E had a night to forget on the March 12th episode of SmackDown as he suffered a horrific neck injury. The injury occurred after an attempted belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland didn't go his way.

Kofi Kingston was present at ringside as the Powerhouse of Positivity landed awkwardly on his neck. Kingston was E's tag team partner for the tag-team against Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Talking about the incident on the Hot97 podcast, Kofi Kingston detailed that he's wasn't aware of Big E's injury at first:

"It was easily the scariest night of my career," said Kingston. "Obviously, the injury didn't happen to me, but I was inside of the ring. [Big] E went for the spear that he does and he missed it, and he was on the outside there. Then him and Ridge went for that overhead suplex, and I see them go up and it looked a little wonky. I never saw the impact so I didn't really know. I went over there and I was like, 'OK, everything looks fine.' He was down and the match went on."

Kingston also reflected on how dangerous pro wrestling can be and how quickly things can get worse:

"After everything went down, Ref was like, 'Yeah, I don't know if he's okay' and I said 'What? What's going on?' All of a sudden the paramedics and everything started coming out and it was just really, really scary because it's a reminder of how quickly things can take a turn for the worst. With everything that we do, every move that we execute, things can take a turn for the worse. There's always an element of danger to it,"- Kofi added. [5:56 to 7:05]

WWE Superstar Big E recently provided an update on his health

Despite suffering a career-altering injury on SmackDown, the former WWE Champion has remained upbeat and has provided fans with constant updates on his health through social media.

In the most recent update, the SmackDown superstar stated that he narrowly escaped paralysis, a stroke or even death.

The former WWE Champion has been very vocal on social media since his injury and has expressed his gratitude to his supporters multiple times. While his future in the ring is unknown at this time, we here at Sportskeeda just want to wish Big E the very best and a speedy recovery during this trying time.

