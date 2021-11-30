"That didn't go the way I planned" - Big E sends a message to two former WWE world champions after RAW

After Monday Night RAW, Big E was asked for his thoughts regarding the upcoming Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship on January 1st, 2022.

The WWE Champion responded by mentioning that nothing went according to his plans but he will be ready to defend his title anyway.

Big E further put Seth Rollins on notice by stating that if the former WWE Universal Champion wants to deal with Triple Threat rules, that's what he is going to get:

“That didn’t go the way I planned, but I’ll be ready, don’t worry I’ll be ready. Seth Rollins wants to do what he does, gets me DQed, that’s what he wants? He wants a Triple Threat? That’s what he will get. So, you know I’m ready, and we'll see. We’ll see in Atlanta." - said Big E.

Big E also said that the WWE Championship is not going anywhere and he doesn’t care how many Superstars he has to face.

Regardless of the numbers, Big E promised that he will walk out as the champion once again by retaining his title:

“This WWE Championship is not going anywhere, I'll tell you that. I don't care if it's three men, I don't care if it's four, five, add many as you want. Open the floodgates, January 1, I'll walk out of Atlanta as champion. As WWE Champion and I promise you that," added Big E.

Considering Big E's comments backstage, it is safe to say that the WWE Champion will be heading to Atlanta with full confidence.

Big E will defend the WWE Championship at Day 1

Big E will be defending his WWE Championship on Day 1. The Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will take place at the pay-per-view on the 1st of January, 2022.

Rollins earned his place as a contender for the WWE Championship by winning a brutal Fatal 4-Way ladder match. The Visionary seems to be ready to face Big E for the championship.

It will be interesting to see who among the three stars on RAW walks out as the WWE Champion. Rollins himself by trying to win another world title by any means, whereas Owens will aim to get his hands on his second-ever WWE world title.

