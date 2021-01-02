Big E set to defend the Intercontinental Championship on next week's WWE SmackDown

Big E is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown against Apollo Crews. This will be Big E's first official Intercontinental title defense.

WWE shared the announcement on this week's episode of SmackDown. In an interview with Kayla Braxton backstage, Big E announced that he would be having an open challenge next week on SmackDown, and Apollo Crews was the first to submit his application.

This was confirmed, following Big E and Apollo Crews' victory over Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin on SmackDown. Crews reminded Big E that he had assisted him twice in two weeks now against former Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn. This was the basis of Apollo Crews' request for an opportunity.

This match will most likely be the beginning of Big E's plans for the Intercontinental Championship. As he confirmed backstage, this is an open challenge, and if he succeeds in his title defense, there is a high chance that the open challenge will become a weekly affair. This will also be a huge opportunity for the challenger, Apollo Crews, who will be looking to make Big E's Intercontinental reign a short one.

Big E will have to be wary of Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is clearly not done with Big E, and still has his eyes on the IC Title

The match between Big E and Apollo Crews for next week's SmackDown will definitely be a spectacle to behold. Two of WWE's most powerful Superstars will be going at it in the squared-circle. However, Big E will have to be wary about the looming threat that is Sami Zayn, who is far from done with the Intercontinental Championship.

Zayn is clearly still feeling the effects of his loss to Big E mentally. He was responsible for Big E and Baron Corbin's match coming to a short ending after he attacked Big E during the match. Sami Zayn was present at the announce table for this match, and there is a huge possibility that we will see him there next week.

Either way, next week's Intercontinental Championship match will be one to watch out for. What do you think the outcome of the match will be? Let us know in the comments section below.