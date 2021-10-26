Big E and Seth Rollins engage in mind games with throwback posts

The WWE Champion, Big E, and the No. 1 Contender for the WWE title, Seth Rollins, were involved in a war of posts on Twitter earlier today.

The two WWE Superstars took to Twitter to post images of themselves hitting each other with their finishing moves in previous encounters.

In the season premiere of WWE RAW last night, Seth Rollins beat Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, and Kevin Owens in a Fatal Fourway Ladder Match to become the No. 1 Contender to Big E's WWE Title. Both Big E and Rollins started and ended the show with a face-off, and fans can't wait to see the two lock horns in the future.

Now that Big E knows who is going to challenge him for the WWE Championship, he didn't want to waste time in getting into the head of The Monday Night Messiah. The WWE Champion posted a photo of him hitting Rollins with The Big Ending from a previous match back in NXT.

Seth Rollins replied to Big E's post with a picture of him hitting E with The Stomp from a time the two met in the ring in the past. Both Rollins and Big E had excellent matches when The New Day and The Shield battled it out, and their upcoming match should be no different.

When will Seth Rollins and Big E face-off for the WWE Championship?

In the first fifteen minutes of WWE RAW's Season Premiere, Sonya Deville announced a Fatal Fourway Ladder Match to crown a challenger for Big E's WWE Championship.

Seth Rollins went on to win the match and came face-to-face with the WWE Champion before making his way backstage.

WWE is yet to announce an official date for the face-off, but judging by how the two have begun taking shots at each other, the day shouldn't be far off.

