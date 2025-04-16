Big E shares emotional personal update with real-life partner amid WWE absence 

WWE Superstar Big E recently took to social media to share an emotional personal update with her real-life partner, Kris Yim. The former New Day star hasn't been seen on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming since December last year.

Ad

Big E last stepped inside the squared circle on the March 11, 2022, edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kofi Kingston to lock horns with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. During the bout, the former WWE Champion suffered a neck injury, which sidelined him from in-ring competition indefinitely.

Although the star regularly appears on the pre-show and post-show panel of the company's biggest shows, his most recent appearance on WWE's weekly programming came in December last year during The New Day's 10th anniversary celebrations.

Ad

Trending

Amid his absence from TV, Big E recently took to Instagram to share several photos with his partner and Mia Yim's real-life sister, Kris Yim. In his post's caption, the former New Day star sent an emotional message, referencing Beth Pearson from the show This Is Us.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

"'When I look in your eyes, I see my home. I see eternity. And no matter what may come our way, I promise that I’ll always choose you.' -Beth Pearson," he wrote.

Ad

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

WWE star Big E took shots at The New Day after Kofi Kingston's actions

After Kofi Kingston removed Big E from The New Day's history in a recent X post, the former WWE Champion hit back at Kingston during an edition of RAW Recap.

The 39-year-old said it was Kofi's "God-given right" to erase him from The New Day's history. Big E then took several shots at his former teammates, saying that they haven't won anything significant since he got injured in 2022.

Ad

"Look, I know it's been their duty to try to erase me from their history and that again, is their God-given right to do as they choose. But people know I was there. There is no New Day without me. Honestly, if we look at the trajectory of The New Day since I've been gone. Let's count the number of titles, it's been a little lacking. Let's count the number of main events, also been a little lacking. Let's look at what has happened since my departure. It has not been, we talk about all the titles won, greatest tag team of all time, all these things, all these accolades."

Ad

It remains to be seen if Big E will ever return to in-ring competition in WWE at some point in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More