Big E shares a heartfelt story about how Brodie Lee helped him when he was struggling

Brodie Lee's untimely passing has been one of the most shocking and disheartening incidents in recent memory for the wrestling world. Several wrestlers and other personalities have revealed stories about how Brodie Lee was a great person behind the scenes and helped everyone.

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E shared a very special friendship bond with Brodie Lee and has shared multiple posts ever since his passing. In a recent tweet, Big E shared a heartfelt story about how Brodie Lee helped him gain confidence after he was struggling in his career.

I worked @WWERollins on Main Event more than 6 years ago. I was floundering in my career and my confidence was slipping. Brodie excitedly stopped me after to tell me how well he thought I’d done & that it showed the office I had more to offer. Those words meant so much. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 28, 2020

Big E and Brodie Lee in WWE

Big E and Brodie Lee (formerly known as Luke Harper) have had several tag team encounters in WWE against each other. Big E, as part of The New Day, feuded with Wyatt Family's Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Big E also had multiple matches with Rowan and Harper after they were repackaged as The Bludgeon Brothers. One of the most notable ones was at WrestleMania 34 where The Bludgeon Brothers defeated New Day and The Usos in a triple-threat tag team match to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.