Big E shares massive new career update 

Though his future as a wrestler continues to be in limbo, Big E has been making several strides outside of WWE in recent years. The former New Day member has now shared that he will be appearing in the upcoming film, F+.

Ad

The former WWE Champion hasn't competed since March 2022 after sustaining a serious neck injury on SmackDown that put him on the shelf indefinitely. The 38-year-old performer does make sporadic appearances from here and there, especially during the post and pre-show panels of marquee premium live events.

Big E was also a part of the shocking angle that went down on the 2nd December 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he was kicked out of The New Day by his former stablemates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. However, E has been thriving outside the wrestling business, with his acting career taking off. He has now announced that he will be a part of the upcoming family comedy, F+.

Ad

Trending

"Blessed to be a part of this wonderful family film written by the absurdly talented@TheRealDavenpoe," tweeted Big E.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Big E looks back fondly at his time in The New Day

In a recent interview, the former WWE Champion pointed out how he was proud of what he, Kingston, and Woods accomplished as part of The New Day. He explained that the stable was formed at a time when all three of them were fighting to make something of their dwindling fortunes in the company.

Ad

"I'm really proud of what we built as a collective. We were three guys just trying to save our careers. But now, for better or worse, the wrestling world is talking about those two again. I feel like a fire has been ignited again. I'm really proud of what we built. I'm proud of where I am in my life. I'm proud of also me just standing on my principles. I think wrestling is all about delivering these moments," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While Big E's fans are immensely proud of the star for making a name for himself in acting, they are also rooting for his wrestling return if he were to be ever cleared.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback