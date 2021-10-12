"I never want to lose myself" - Big E states that he won't change who he is as WWE Champion

Big E won't allow the WWE Championship or anything else to change who he is.

The fan-favorite star is renowned for being a genuinely good person, as his Powerhouse of Positivity moniker also applies to his personality behind the scenes.

In a recent interview with Matty Paddock of The Independent, Big E shared his thoughts on the notion that he needs to change who he is in order to succeed in WWE. Several critics in the business, like Booker T, have claimed that the New Day Star needed to stop being such a fun-loving babyface.

In recent months, Big E has proven them wrong, as he now stands at the top of the mountain as the WWE Champion. Along the way, he hasn't changed his personality, either as a character or as a person.

"I never want to lose myself to fit a certain mold or to feel like I need to be less nice to be a champion or a locker room leader,” Big E explains. "If that’s what it takes to be successful in this industry, that’s an industry I don’t need to be a part of. It is vitally important to me to be a human being I can be proud of and be the kind of person I want to be."

Big E shares the positive mantra he lives by

The WWE Champion hopes that by continuing to do his best, he will have a beneficial impact on people. When it's all said and done, he hopes that the world will be better off for having him in it.

"I don’t want to sit here and pat myself on the back for always doing the right thing, because I’m flawed, we all are – but it is very important to me to continue to do my best... to have a positive impact on people," Big E continued. "There’s the mantra that people will often forget what you did for them, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel. I don’t know when my time on this earth will be over, but I hope that the world will be better off for having me."

Are you happy to hear that Big E won't change who he is to fit the WWE Champion mold? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comment section below.

