Big E still in awe after huge WWE SmackDown match; claims it was WrestleMania worthy

It has been a while since fans have seen Big E perform in the squared circle. While an injury has prevented him from returning to the ring, he remains connected to WWE and professional wrestling as a panelist.

In his capacity as an expert, the former WWE Champion has reviewed many matches, and recently, he revealed that he was still in awe following a huge SmackDown match. He believes the contest should've taken place at WrestleMania.

The match in question took place last Friday, as the Street Profits, DIY, and the Motor City Machine Guns went head-to-head in a TLC match. It was an epic match for the WWE Tag Team Championship, and two days later, it still has the pro wrestling world reeling.

Taking to X, Big E shared that he rewatched the match and believed that it was a WrestleMania-caliber bout. He tipped his hat to all three tag teams and shared his hope that this showdown would lead to bigger opportunities for them.

"Had to rewatch the TLC Tag Match from #SmackDown this morning. Take a bow, gentlemen. We got a top-tier, Mania caliber match. All six men should be immensely proud of their work. Hope this catapults them all to bigger opportunities," tweeted Big E.

It truly was an incredible main event, and a perfect example of what WWE's tag team division has to offer. Hopefully, like E mentioned, fans get to see more from these six superstars in the future.

Big E recently provided an update about his in-ring future

As mentioned earlier, it has been a while since the WWE Universe has seen Big E wrestle. Nearly three years ago, a scary neck injury sidelined him indefinitely. Since then, fans have been hoping and praying that he might someday make a return.

Recently, the 39-year-old provided an update on his in-ring future. Unfortunately, he revealed that his two-year neck scans have shown that things remain unchanged. He shared that he has not been cleared for a return and that he may never receive the "all clear."

It truly is unfortunate, especially given how exceptional a talent he is. Despite this, he remains positive and feels blessed that he is pain-free and is happy with where he is in life now.

