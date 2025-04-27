  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Big E
  • Big E still in awe after huge WWE SmackDown match; claims it was WrestleMania worthy

Big E still in awe after huge WWE SmackDown match; claims it was WrestleMania worthy

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Apr 27, 2025 08:39 GMT
Big E believes a recent SmackDown match should
Big E has competed at WrestleMania in the past [Image credits: wwe.com]

It has been a while since fans have seen Big E perform in the squared circle. While an injury has prevented him from returning to the ring, he remains connected to WWE and professional wrestling as a panelist.

Ad

In his capacity as an expert, the former WWE Champion has reviewed many matches, and recently, he revealed that he was still in awe following a huge SmackDown match. He believes the contest should've taken place at WrestleMania.

The match in question took place last Friday, as the Street Profits, DIY, and the Motor City Machine Guns went head-to-head in a TLC match. It was an epic match for the WWE Tag Team Championship, and two days later, it still has the pro wrestling world reeling.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taking to X, Big E shared that he rewatched the match and believed that it was a WrestleMania-caliber bout. He tipped his hat to all three tag teams and shared his hope that this showdown would lead to bigger opportunities for them.

"Had to rewatch the TLC Tag Match from #SmackDown this morning. Take a bow, gentlemen. We got a top-tier, Mania caliber match. All six men should be immensely proud of their work. Hope this catapults them all to bigger opportunities," tweeted Big E.
Ad
Ad

It truly was an incredible main event, and a perfect example of what WWE's tag team division has to offer. Hopefully, like E mentioned, fans get to see more from these six superstars in the future.

Big E recently provided an update about his in-ring future

As mentioned earlier, it has been a while since the WWE Universe has seen Big E wrestle. Nearly three years ago, a scary neck injury sidelined him indefinitely. Since then, fans have been hoping and praying that he might someday make a return.

Ad

Recently, the 39-year-old provided an update on his in-ring future. Unfortunately, he revealed that his two-year neck scans have shown that things remain unchanged. He shared that he has not been cleared for a return and that he may never receive the "all clear."

It truly is unfortunate, especially given how exceptional a talent he is. Despite this, he remains positive and feels blessed that he is pain-free and is happy with where he is in life now.

About the author
Nithin Joseph

Nithin Joseph

Twitter icon

Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.

Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.

He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.

In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Nithin Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications